Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 44,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $176.92. 137,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

