CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

