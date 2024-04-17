Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of CLS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

