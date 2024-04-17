Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.28

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 3757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Centamin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

