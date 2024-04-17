Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), with a volume of 311917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Chaarat Gold Trading Down 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.10. The stock has a market cap of £20.93 million, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 0.78.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

