Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 948,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.3 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

