Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $124.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 181.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

