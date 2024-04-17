Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $50,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

