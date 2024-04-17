Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

