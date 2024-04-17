Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,450,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 25,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

