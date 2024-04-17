Comparing Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07% CFN Enterprises -430.91% N/A -111.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Edgio and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 1 1 0 2.50 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Edgio presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.13%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

This table compares Edgio and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $338.60 million 0.27 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.62 CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 9.29 -$15.19 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edgio beats CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

