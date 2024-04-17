Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMDXF opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.
About Computer Modelling Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.