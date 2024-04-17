Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.