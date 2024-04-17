ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $686.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

