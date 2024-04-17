Contrasting Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 2 1 0 0 1.33 Gatos Silver 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Harmony Gold Mining and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential downside of 61.65%. Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 30.05%. Given Gatos Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.78 billion 2.02 $271.85 million N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.19 50.79

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A 3.63% 3.33%

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Harmony Gold Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

