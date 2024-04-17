Contrasting SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) & Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR)

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) and Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SP Plus has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoomcar has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SP Plus $1.78 billion 0.57 $31.10 million $1.56 33.05 Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares SP Plus and Zoomcar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SP Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomcar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SP Plus and Zoomcar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SP Plus 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

SP Plus currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given SP Plus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SP Plus is more favorable than Zoomcar.

Profitability

This table compares SP Plus and Zoomcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SP Plus 1.74% 22.49% 4.75% Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39%

Summary

SP Plus beats Zoomcar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services. The company also offers facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; patient transport services for healthcare clients; transportation, logistics, and implementation; valet services, such as vehicle staging and tracking systems, and doorman/bellman services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; wheelchair assist services; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website; and revenue management services. In addition, it provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+, AeroParker, and KMP Digitata brand websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile applications, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, Bags, AeroParker, MetroParker, and KMP Digitata brands. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

