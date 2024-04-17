Contrasting Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) & Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westpac Banking and Bank of Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 1 2 0 0 1.67 Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Bank of Communications 17.24% 8.84% 0.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westpac Banking and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Westpac Banking and Bank of Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 6.80 Bank of Communications $77.53 billion 0.64 $13.69 billion $4.09 4.06

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking. Bank of Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Communications pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Westpac Banking on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

(Get Free Report)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products. In addition, the company provides corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; small, and medium enterprises; commercial and agribusiness; and private wealth clients; and corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. Westpac Banking Corporation was founded in 1817 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services. The company also provides investment services, which includes funds, insurance, financial products, trust, asset management, and precious metals and commodities trading services, as well as operates banking securities and future business; exclusive services, such as ward fortune, salary payment, community finance, value-added, and junior finance. In addition, it offers foreign exchange services comprising personal foreign exchange settlement and sale, exchange trading, and international money transfer services, as well as cross-border study abroad finance, and business travel services. Further, the company provides business banking services, which includes deposit wealth and cash management, industry chain and government, auto, and shipping finance, as well as investment banking, asset custody, and enterprise annuity account management services; and basic, online and international trade finance, and billing services. It also offers international business services, such as cross-border, exchange rate management, foreign exchange wealth management, international settlement, trade finance, letter of credit, and correspondent banking, as well as operates domestic and overseas linkage, and electronic business. Additionally, it provides bond underwriting, and equity financing and supporting M&A advisory and financing services; offshore and trust business services; leasing services; consignment financial management services; and operates bank-securities, insurance, non-banking financial institution, financial market, money and bond market, forex, and derivatives. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.