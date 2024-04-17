Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UL opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.