Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.50. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

