Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 417479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.82).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £493.60 million, a PE ratio of 581.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 15,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,393.13). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

