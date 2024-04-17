Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 66.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 880,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

SMART Global Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SGH opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.