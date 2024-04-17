Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 13,891 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after purchasing an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,749 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

