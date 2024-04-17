Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,971,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $31,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $40,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $812.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $529.68 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

