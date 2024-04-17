Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,447 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

