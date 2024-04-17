Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Manitowoc worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manitowoc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Manitowoc Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $461.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

