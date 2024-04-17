Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
