Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unitil by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 49,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.28%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

