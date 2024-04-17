Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) to Issue Dividend of $1.63

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.627 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Shares of GLDI stock opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of 195.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.15. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $152.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

