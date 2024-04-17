Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $207.43 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $207.43 million and $15.10 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002350 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

