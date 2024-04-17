Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,153,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,760,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,153,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,760,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $289,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,202,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,840,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,087,198 shares of company stock worth $45,233,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

