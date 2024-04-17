Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

