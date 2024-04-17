Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,400 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 1,006,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.1 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

CROMF stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

