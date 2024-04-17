Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Posts Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 30.38% and a negative return on equity of 120.29%. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cryo-Cell International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

