CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 23,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

