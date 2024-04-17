Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Increased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

CMI stock opened at $294.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

