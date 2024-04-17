D.R. Horton (DHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $97.92 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

