Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

PFG stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

