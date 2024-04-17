Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $306.81 million, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 872.81%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

