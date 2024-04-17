Decentralized Social Price Reaches $23.94 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $23.94 or 0.00039334 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $252.16 million and $10.12 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

