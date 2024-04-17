DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $18.31 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,023. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.