DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

