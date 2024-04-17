DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,221. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

