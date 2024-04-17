Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

