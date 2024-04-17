Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,913 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.28.

NASDAQ META opened at $499.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.16 and a 200-day moving average of $396.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,439,788 shares of company stock worth $684,542,792. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

