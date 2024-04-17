Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Issues Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Down 14.2 %
DSY stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.37. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.57.
About Destiny Media Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Media Technologies
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Commercial Banks Could Be Back in Play, Led by Bank of America
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Missed Taiwan Semi’s Rise? Try United Microelectronics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.