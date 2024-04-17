Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Issues Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Down 14.2 %

DSY stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.37. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.57.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

