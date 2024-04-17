Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.27) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.54) to GBX 1,820 ($22.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.30).

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,590 ($19.79). The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company has a market cap of £65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,324.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,665.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,544.74.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.64), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,885,287.39). In related news, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($381,512.26). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.64), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,885,287.39). Insiders have bought a total of 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,484 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

