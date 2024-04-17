DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-1.020 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,309 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

