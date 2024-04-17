Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

