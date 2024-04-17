Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGCB opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,436,000.

