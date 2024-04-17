Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Boosted by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 106,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.